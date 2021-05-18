Daniel Cormier weighs in on Tony Ferguson’s future following latest loss: “Ferguson, as a top-level mixed martial artist, is done”

Daniel Cormier weighed in on Tony Ferguson’s future following his last loss, saying “Ferguson, as a top-level mixed martial artist, is done.”

Ferguson is coming off of a lopsided loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 this past weekend, his third straight loss following a unanimous decision defeat to Charles Oliveira in his last fight and a TKO defeat to Justin Gaethje before that. While Ferguson had a 12-fight winning streak heading into 2020, he has since gone 0-3 and has lost his last 11 rounds in a row. It feels like Ferguson has really lost a step, and there are some suggestions he might be completely done. Cormier is one of those who believes that he has nothing left.

“Tony Ferguson, as a top-level mixed martial artist, is done I believe. Make no mistake about it, he’s not losing to scrubs. He’s fighting the best of the best, but those are fights that Tony Ferguson used to win. He is not only losing but he is getting dominated. He has now lost 11 rounds in a row and has not looked competitive. So I think Tony needs to take a step back, and the level of competition obviously needs to drop, and we need to see where he goes,” Cormier said on the “DC and Helwani” show (h/t LowKickMMA).

It will be interesting to see what Ferguson does next following the loss to Dariush. The fight was not competitive at all aside from a few submission attempts as Ferguson couldn’t stop the takedowns and also couldn’t land anything significant on the feet. For a fighter who just two years ago was a real threat to defeat former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagoemdov, it’s been a shocking fall from grace for “El Cucuy.” It’s possible the UFC could give him a step down as Cormier suggested, but a release is also a real possibility.

