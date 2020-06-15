Daniel Cormier tells Jorge Masvidal there’s “better ways to go about it” after failed negotiations with the UFC

Daniel Cormier believes there are better ways to negotiate with the UFC than what Jorge Masvidal has been doing.

Recently, Masvidal has taken to social media to slam the UFC over fighter pay. He took it up a notch after negotiations fell through for him to fight Kamaru Usman.

It has been an interesting time for “Gamebred” who missed out on the title fight. But, according to Cormier, he believes the BMF champion is going about it all wrong.

“The reality is this, I want Jorge Masvidal to get his money, I do want him to get his money. All I’m saying is there’s just better ways to go about it. That’s all I’ve said for weeks. Go talk about it directly, deal with it, that’s how I would do it, that’s all I’m saying,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “Look, don’t listen to me, I’m only the guy that’s gotten every single opportunity that I have really tried to get or asked for. I’ve gotten paid fairly, I’m just that guy.”

Daniel Cormier says he too has had arguments over pay with the UFC, this before his scrap with Rashad Evans. Yet, he said Dana White got mad at him for asking what he asked for. So, he left the meeting and the UFC ended up coming back to him and they let cooler heads prevail and reached an agreement on a price in the middle.

Cormier believes the UFC gets mad if you make it public, which Masvidal has done. Instead, he thinks you have to work with the Las Vegas-based promotion as they have to work with you. Taking it behind closed doors instead of on social media and in the public is also a benefit.

Although Daniel Cormier thinks negotiations should happen behind closed doors, we have seen when fighters get their fans behind them, it can impact the UFC’s decision.

When Jorge Masvidal will fight next is unknown at this point. It appears he won’t fight until he gets a new deal and with the title fight booked, he may sit out to face the winner. Or, perhaps he rematches Nate Diaz for the BMF title.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier saying Jorge Masvidal is going about negotiations the wrong way?