Dana White working on “fun stuff” for Conor McGregor

UFC President Dana White says he’s working on some “fun stuff” for ostensibly retired former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor, who previously ruled over the UFC lightweight and featherweight divisions, announced his retirement on June 6. That being said, there’s been widespread doubt that his retirement will stick, and it seems White shares that skepticism.

Speaking on SportsCenter on Thursday, the UFC boss announced that he’s working for some “fun stuff” for McGregor, and expressed optimism that the Irish star will fight again in the year 2021.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has the details.

White also said they are working on some “fun stuff” for Conor McGregor and he is hopeful he’ll return in early 2021. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 17, 2020

While McGregor remains the biggest star in MMA, he is currently embroiled in some serious issues outside the cage.

Earlier this month, the Irishman was detained in the French region of Corsica after being accused of sexual assault and indecent exposure. After being interviewed by local officials, he was released without being charged, but the case is still ongoing.

In the days following this arrest, McGregor’s lawyer and manager both issued statement vehemently denying any wrongdoing on his part. The fighter himself ultimately released a statement of his own, denying the latest allegations against him, as well as any wrongdoing in several older scandals he’s been involved in.

“Try set me up all yous f**king want over and over and over the truth will always set me free,” McGregor wrote on his personal Facebook page. “Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bulls**t WhatsApp group s**t. You f**king name it. Never will I fold!

“The truth is the truth and it gives me wings,” McGregor added. “I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free! Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f**king ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight! All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life! No f—ing way!”

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he defeated record-collecting veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

