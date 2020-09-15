Conor McGregor issues statement on allegations, mental health concerns

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has issued a statement on the recent allegations against him and on the ensuing concerns about his mental health.

Last weekend McGregor was detained in Corsica, an island territory of France, after allegedly exposing himself to a woman. After being interviewed by local authorities, he was released from custody without being charged. However, the case is ongoing.

Audie Attar, who manages McGregor, and the Irishman’s legal team have both released statements denying the allegations against him.

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” Attar said.

Amid the back resulting backlash stemming from these allegations, McGregor published a pair of Tweets that caused some fans to worry about his mental health.

On Tuesday, McGregor reportedly issued a statement on the allegations he’s currently facing—as well as several older allegations—on his private Facebook page. He also addressed concerns about his mental health.

See a screenshot of his statement, obtained by Harry Williams of of the Irish MMA outlet SevereMMA, below:

Conor McGregor responds to the allegations made against him and addresses the notion of dark thoughts. pic.twitter.com/DU1NeTH2ws — Harry Williams (@Harry_Williams) September 15, 2020

“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it,” McGregor wrote (transcript via MiddleEasy.com). “Try set me up all yous f**king want over and over and over the truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bulls**t WhatsApp group s**t. You f**king name it. Never will I fold!

“The truth is the truth and it gives me wings,” McGregor added. “I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free! Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f**king ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight! All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life! No f—ing way!”

