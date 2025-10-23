Dana White tells Umar Nurmagomedov what he must do at UFC 321 to earn another title fight

Dana White has let Umar Nurmagomedov know what he should do to maximize his chances of getting a title rematch.

Nurmagomedov will be featured on the UFC 321 card, as he will take on Mario Bautista. It’s a crucial bout in the bantamweight division, and one where the winner could earn a bantamweight title opportunity.

During the pre-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov posted an interesting question to White (via MMAFighting).

“I have a question for you, Dana,” Nurmagomedov said. “Can I ask? It’s possible me and Mario is a contender fight?”

The UFC boss told Nurmagomedov that there is a way to make a strong argument for the next crack at bantamweight gold once Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan takes place at UFC 323.

“Could this fight be the contender fight?” White said. “Go out there and put on a show on Saturday that makes people go, ‘Damn, one of these guys should be fighting for the title next.”

Nurmagomedov was quite receptive to White’s answer.

“OK, I’m going to do it,” Nurmagomedov said, to which White replied, “Deal.”

Nurmagomedov fell short in his first bid for the UFC Bantamweight Championship back in January. He was defeated by Dvalishvili via unanimous decision in a competitive fight. Now, Nurmagomedov is focused on handling business at UFC 321 so he can fight the winner of “The Machine” and Yan.

Bautista figures to be no easy task and Nurmagomedov told Newsweek Sports that he’s aware of his opponent’s strengths.

“He’s a good striker,” Nurmagomedov admitted. “I don’t see how he takes down guys or he mauls or do something, but in striking he moves a lot, and he’s good.”

