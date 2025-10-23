UFC legend Jon Jones breaks silence on brother’s sudden passing

Jon Jones, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, has spoken out following the tragic death of his brother Arthur several weeks ago.

Arthur Jones, a Super Bowl champion, died on October 3. The cause was not revealed. He was 39 years old.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing,“ NFL General Manager Eric DeCosta, wrote in a public statement at the time. ”Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others.

“He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends,” DeCosta added. “We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur.”

Arthur Jones won his Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens. Outside of his career with the NFL, he often made appearances during Jon Jones’ fight weeks.

Jon Jones breaks silence on brother’s death

Jones, who held the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles before retiring from MMA earlier this year, understandably took some time to process his brother’s passing before speaking publicly on the tragedy.

He finally did so early on October 23, with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Meat (@jonnybones)

“Arthur was not just a Super Bowl champion but a father, spouse, son, brother, everyone’s best friend, a gentle giant whose kindness and generosity knew no bounds,” Jones wrote. “He had a love for the outdoors, whether it was duck hunting, fishing, or riding four wheelers with his family, he brought pure joy, warmth and laughter to every moment spent around him. Arthur’s generosity extended far beyond his friends and family. He was alway involved in local charities and gave back to the students and the community with an open heart.

“His legacy inspires me every day. Our dad Arthur Jones Jr, me, Chandler, Arthur Jones IV, and the rest of the family are committed to moving forward striving to be the best versions of ourselves, just as he would have wanted,” the former UFC champ added.

“King Arthur will truly be missed, he’s gone way too soon, but his spirit will live on in our hearts forever. Rest easy, big bro, you deserve it, you did amazing.”