UFC 321 fighter says Alex Pereira won’t make heavyweight move permanent

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025
Alex Pereira UFC walkout prep point

One key fighter on the UFC 321 card doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would stick around at heavyweight for more than a super fight.

Pereira has publicly expressed interest in a clash with Jon Jones on the UFC White House card. “Poatan” has even said he’d rather fight “Bones” than the winner of the heavyweight title bout between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. In the past, Jones has been receptive to the idea of fighting Pereira.

During a UFC 321 media day session, Jailton Almeida shared his stance on Pereira’s desire to fight Jones. He is not expecting a permanent heavyweight move for Pereira (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think the talk about him and Jon Jones is great. A superfight between the two would be a fantastic thing for them, for us as fans, and for the UFC,” Almeida said. “But the division has been in such turmoil the last few months, like let him do a superfight. If he eventually wants to come to the division, fine, but I think he’s more looking towards something big like that superfight and not necessarily being part of the division.”

Almeida has a big heavyweight fight on Saturday. He will collide with Alexander Volkov and if the winner can impress, then a title opportunity against the winner of Aspinall vs. Gane may loom. Volkov’s most recent opponent was Gane, and Almeida believes his UFC 321 foe should’ve been awarded the win on that night.

“I know that it’s a different thing to watch a fight judging it than watching it just as a casual fan or just as someone who likes fights, but after watching the fight, I really thought that Volkov won,” Almeida said.

BJPenn.com will have you covered with live UFC 321 results on Saturday. Peep the homepage for video highlights and pro MMA fighter reactions throughout the night.

Related

Dana White and Umar Nurmagomedov

Dana White tells Umar Nurmagomedov what he must do at UFC 321 to earn another title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC, brother, Arthur Jones
UFC

UFC legend Jon Jones breaks silence on brother's sudden passing

BJ Penn Staff - October 23, 2025

Jon Jones, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, has spoken out following the tragic death of his brother Arthur several weeks ago.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett claims Ilia Topuria is "stalling" over a potential title fight

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes that Ilia Topuria is stalling over a potential lightweight title showdown between them.

Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida doesn't believe Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight will impact his quest for a UFC title

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2025

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida doesn’t believe that Alex Pereira’s possible move to the division will impact his title push.

UFC 321 - Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane staredown
Tom Aspinall

UFC 321: ‘Aspinall vs. Gane’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2025

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship once again heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane.

Ludovit Klein

Ludovit Klein's "heart of a lion" will shine at UFC 321, per Oktagon MMA training partner

Dylan Bowker - October 22, 2025
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser
UFC

Tom Aspinall favors Ciryl Gane over Lesnar and Werdum in hypothetical fights

Dylan Bowker - October 22, 2025

Tom Aspinall definitely rates Ciryl Gane highly as a fighter ahead of their clash this weekend, and that came across during a recent media appearance he did, where he favoured ‘Bon Gamin’ over multiple former UFC champs. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took part in a segment for TNT Sports as part of their ‘Winner Stays On’ segment with Aspinall picking victors in fantasy fights.

Conor McGregor appears at a White House press briefing, opposite Frankie Edgar in the Octagon at UFC 281
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor hints 'ulterior motives' could've contributed to Frankie Edgar's abrupt BKFC 82 removal

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2025

Conor McGregor had some interesting comments on former UFC champion Frankie Edgar’s abrupt removal from Bare Knuckle FC 82.

Jalin Turner poses on the scale for his fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 300
Jalin Turner

Jalin Turner's UFC comeback set for UFC 323 against Khabib Nurmagomedov's former rival

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2025

UFC fan favorite Jalin Turner’s comeback fight is set for UFC 323 against one of the lightweight division’s legends.

Khamzat Chimaev reacts during a UFC 319 press conference
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev attacks former rival for admitting he'd fight UFC champ on short-notice

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev didn’t take kindly to Ikram Aliskerov’s recent callout.