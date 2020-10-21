Dana White says dealing with Tyron Woodley is like “pulling teeth”

UFC president Dana White says the hardest fighter he has had to deal with is welterweight Tyron Woodley, saying it’s like “pulling teeth.”

Woodley was the UFC welterweight champion from July 2016 when he knocked out Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 until March 2019 when he dropped his belt to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Since then, Woodley has struggled, losing three straight fights to Usman, Gilbert Burns, and most recently Colby Covington. His recent struggles inside the cage have led to White suggesting that Woodley should be considering hanging up his gloves.

Speaking to Virgin Radio’s Kris Fade, White spoke about his relationship with Woodley, saying that “The Chosen One” is the hardest fighter he’s had to deal with during his time as UFC president (via TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter).

Dana White to @krisfade: "I would say the hardest kid that I ever dealt with, and everybody thinks that I don't like him, it has to be Woodley. Woodley's the hardest kid I've ever dealt with. I look at what he could have done and what he should have done." 1/2 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 21, 2020

"Good looking kid, physique, the whole thing, becomes a world champion, has that knockout power, has all the tools and everything else, but it's just always pulling teeth with him and it's always about something else other than the fight." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 21, 2020

Considering White recently suggested that Woodley should retire, perhaps it’s not surprising to see his name brought up when asked who the hardest fighter he’s had to deal with in his run as UFC president. Then again, considering some of White’s dealings with fighters such as Randy Couture, Conor McGregor, and a slew of others over the years, maybe it is a big eye-opening that White would single out Woodley for his answer.

