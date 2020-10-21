Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch “has to happen at 155”

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 looks like it’s really happening. If it does go down in January, it will be absolutely massive.

There’s an important detail to be settled, though.

What weight will they fight at? Until now, the tweets from Poirier, McGregor and his coach, John Kavanagh have all suggested the fight will be in the 170-pound welterweight division.

Watching @TheNotoriousMMA do MMA rounds lately has been a real joy and education. Fluidity of movement with elite level timing and skill. Dustin has improved so much since first meeting, conor has improved much more imo. To see them hydrated & healthy at 170 will be fascinating — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 16, 2020

Speaking to BT Sport, Dana White made is abundantly clear that he is not in favour of the fight going down at welterweight.

“It’s 155,” White said. “I’m not putting on a multi-million-dollar fight at a catchweight.”

“This fight means nothing at 170, neither are ranked at 170 and it doesn’t do anything in the 155 division if either one of them win because they’re fighting at 170.”

“It makes no sense. There are plenty of organizations who put on fights that make no sense. You can go watch those fights every weekend. That’s not what we do here.”

Fans have suffered several false starts in terms of getting their hopes up for a Conor McGregor fight. He’s also “‘retired” from MMA on more than one occasion, so some may want to refrain from getting too excited just yet. That being said, White believes that McGregor is fully intent on following through.

“We’ve offered the fight,” White said. “We’ve got him his own date. That wasn’t a date [we planned for], that date didn’t exist.”

“I know contracts haven’t been signed yet but listen, Conor likes to play games and he does his thing. One thing Conor doesn’t do? He doesn’t commit to a fight and then not fight. Conor fights.”

Assuming this one does go down at 155, it’s a fascinating fight for the division. Dustin Poirier has made massive improvements since the pair’s first meeting at featherweight back in 2014. He’s currently ranked at No. 2, and against Dan Hooker he again proved just how tough, and how ferocious a fighter he is.

With Conor McGregor ranked at No. 4, this will almost certainly decide who gets the next shot at the title. Now all that needs to happen is for both men to sign on the bottom line.