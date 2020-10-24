Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov broke his foot just 3 weeks prior to UFC 254

UFC President Dana White shared some crazy news regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov at today’s UFC 254 post-fight press conference.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) had of course squared off with Justin Gaethje in today’s pay-per-view event headliner with the promotions undisputed lightweight championship on the line.

While many fans and analysts pegged the Khabib vs. Gaethje contest to be a potential “fight of the year” contender, that did not end up being the case.

Instead, ‘The Eagle’ was able to score a second round submission victory over ‘The Highlight’, this after utilizing a crazy pace to overwhelm and frustrate his American opponent.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s impressive performance against Gaethje rightfully drew a ton of praise from his peers. With that said, fans and fighters alike will be even more impressed now that Dana White has revealed that Khabib broke his foot just 3 weeks ago.

“Listen, what this guy (Khabib) has been through, we are all lucky that we got to see him fight tonight. And I am hearing rumors of other things that I didn’t know about that you guys will hear about when he comes out later. Apparently (Khabib) was just in the hospital. He broke his foot. Yea, that happened three weeks ago.” – Dana White said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 254 opponent Justin Gaethje also shared some high praise for the newly retired MMA legend in his post-fight interview.

“Man I felt alive. I felt alive. That’s why I step in here man. I ask my coaches if they are ready to feel alive every time I step in here. Again, adrenaline, endorphins released. It is a great feeling man. But the only reason I stuck around in here (the cage) was to give this man (Khabib) praises. I know he was in a bad spot. Even if he wasn’t. He did what he had to do. Took me down. He is very strong. I know he made his father so proud.”

