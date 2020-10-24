Jon Jones congratulates Khabib Nurmagomedov but won’t give ‘The Eagle’ GOAT status

Just prior to today’s UFC 254 main event, MMA legend Jon Jones revealed he was picking Justin Gaethje to upset Khabib Nurmagomedov with a KO victory.

#UFC254 I’m going with Gaethje for this one. BY KO! — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

“UFC 254 I’m going with Gaethje for this one. By KO!” – Jones wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje were of course throwing down in a highly anticipated lightweight title unification bout.

Gaethje (22-3 MMA) had entered today’s headliner on a four-fight win streak, with all four of those recent victories coming by way of referee stoppage.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) entered UFC 254 sporting a perfect professional record of 28-0, his win coming by way of submission over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September of 2019.

Like Jon Jones, many fans and analysts had pegged Gaethje to upset Nurmagomedov today on Yas Island. However, that did not prove to be the case whatsoever. Instead, Khabib seemingly had his way with ‘The Highlight’ on route to earning a second round submission win.

Immediately following the contest, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced that he would be retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts. ‘The Eagle’ cited a promise he had made to his mother as his reason for hanging up the gloves. Khabib also added that he now feels he has proved his case as the most dominant champion in UFC history.

While Jon Jones was quick to congratulate ‘The Eagle’, he did not exactly agree with Khabib’s theory that he is retiring as GOAT.

Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. 🤙🏾 Enjoy Champ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

“Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. Enjoy champ.”

15 world titles, numbers don’t lie. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

“15 world title, numbers don’t lie.”

Definitely a powerful moment, but my logic is definitely not clouded. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

“Definitely a powerful moment, but my logic is definitely not clouded.” – Jon Jones concluded.

Jones was last seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event where he successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight belt with a decision victory over Dominick Reyes. ‘Bones’ has since vacated his 205-poound strap in order to make a run at the promotions coveted heavyweight title.

Who would you rate as the current GOAT of MMA, Jon Jones or Khabib Nurmagomedov? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020