Dana White reacts after Dustin Poirier stops Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Dana White was in attendance to watch Conor McGregor square off with Dustin Poirier for a second time in the main event of UFC 257.

The highly anticipated lightweight headliner served as a rematch, as Poirier and McGregor had previously squared off in a featherweight bout in 2014. That September night in Las Vegas, ‘Notorious’ emerged victorious by way of first round TKO and became Dana White’s marquee star.

Conor McGregor (22-5 MMA) was stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time in twelve months at UFC 257. The Irishman had most previously competed at UFC 246 in January of 2020, where he needed just 46-seconds to destroy Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (27-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s rematch with Conor McGregor looking to build off the momentum of his thrilling decision victory over Dan Hooker from back in June.

Tonight’s UFC 257 main event proved to be a story of two rounds. Conor McGregor got off to a good start in the opening round but the tide quickly turned in favor of Dustin Poirier in round two. ‘The Diamond’ would eventually unload a plethora of punches on the Irish star causing him to hit the canvas. From there, Poirier put McGregor away with ground and pound.

Official UFC 257 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 2

Check out how Dana White reacted to Poirier defeating McGregor below:

“(Conor) has two choices after tonight. He will either get hungrier, or he’ll walk away. It’s Conor’s ‘Rocky 3’ moment.” – White said.

The UFC President would later go on to add that Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor could meet in a trilogy fight.

Who would you like to see Dana White match Dustin Poirier up against next following tonight’s victory over Conor McGregor on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!