Ben Askren believes Nate Diaz doesn’t deserve a title shot

Nate Diaz is set to face Jorge Masvidal for the ‘BMF’ belt at UFC 244 on Saturday 2nd, November. If he wins, many believe he deserves a title shot against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington. But according to Ben Askren, the ‘Stockton Slapper’ won’t be getting a title shot any time soon.

The former Bellator and ONE champion believes Diaz’ inactivity has affected his chances in the division.

“If Nate wins, I just have a hard time (giving him a title shot),” said Askren to Submission Radio.

“Could you give him a title shot? Sure, right? But then again, he’s only beaten Anthony and Jorge, and that’s really it in the last, what, he took three years off or something?

“So that makes him challenging for the title fight. So, I think he could, but you probably would look to put him in a different fight of some kind. And then if Jorge wins, then I believe Jorge goes for a title.”

Ben Askren believes Masvidal is in the prime position for a title fight if he beats Diaz. At UFC 239, ‘Gamebred’ defeated the wrestler with a 5-second flying knee that has gone down in UFC history as the fastest KO finish. The fight was the 35-year old’s first career loss. However, Askren gives credit where credit is due and believes his former opponent could win the welterweight belt.

“Oh, the BMF, that’s a one-off,” he said.

“They’re gonna do it one time and it’s whatever, it’s gone. You know, handed it one time, it’s kind of cool, now done and gone with. So, I think if Jorge wins, then he gets a title shot, and I would venture to guess that’s who’s gonna win,” (transcript via Bloody Elbow.)

Ben Askren’s fight against Masvidal was only his second appearance in the UFC. He will look to revive his winning streak against fellow grappler, Demian Maia. The welterweights will battle it out on October 26th on UFC on ESPN+ 20.

The following weekend, Diaz and Masvidal will collide in the one and only ‘BMF’ bout during the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Gardens in New York. Stay tuned on BJPENN.com for all fight updates.