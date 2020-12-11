Dana White open to Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler as backup fight for UFC 257 main event

Dana White is looking to book another lightweight fight to serve as a backup for UFC 257.

In the main event of the first pay-per-view of 2021, McGregor is set to return to the sport in a highly-anticipated rematch against Poirier. It is obviously a very important fight for the lightweight division so White is hoping to add another lightweight fight to the card.

Dana White outlines the plan for three events at the start of 2021. pic.twitter.com/FtEz2IBbEx — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 10, 2020

“Yeah, listen if we are going to be out in Fight Island and you have a massive fight with McGregor you have to have a backup,” Dana White said to TSN.

One potential fight Aaron Bronsteter brought up was Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler on UFC 257 which White seemed open to.

“It could be,” Dana said.

It does make sense to have Gaethje and Chandler fight on the card as if Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired and the belt is vacated the winners could fight for the belt. Gaethje also brought it up that he wants the winner of McGregor-Poirier 2.

“I’m number one so of course I want to fight for that f*****g belt, that’s why I’m here. Poirier and McGregor are fighting soon so I want to fight the winner of that,” Gaethje said to The Schmo. “I wholeheartedly believe you should be coming off a win to fight for a belt. So my job now is to get a win.

“I want to fight for the belt and if it is the winner of that fight then I would, in turn, need to beat somebody first. But, I’ll definitely just fight the winner for the belt, I’m down for that, too.”

Justin Gaethje is coming off a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt at UFC 254. Chandler, meanwhile, has yet to make his promotional debut since signing with the company after his KO win over Benson Henderson.

Would you want to see Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 257?