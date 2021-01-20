Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor rematch is “important to both of their legacies”

UFC President Dana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor need to fight again because it’s “important to both of their legacies.”

Nurmagomedov and McGregor first fought in 2018, in the main event of UFC 229, the highest-grossing pay-per-view in the company’s history. Nurmagomedov won that initial meeting via fourth-round submission.

Since then, Nurmagomedov has announced his retirement from MMA, but has left the door slightly ajar, conceding that he’d be willing to fight again if one of the UFC’s top lightweight contenders can wow him with a big win.

Enter McGregor.

The Irishman is days out from a fight with No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, which headlines the UFC 257 card on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The expectation is that he could earn a rematch with Nurmagomedov—with the title on the line—if he wins decisively.

While Nurmagomedov has previously expressed disinterest in fighting McGregor again, White believes he can convince the two men to fight a second time for several reasons.

“It’s a massive money fight,” White told The National in Abu Dhabi, explaining why a rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor should happen. “Both of these guys are going to make a lot of money. We’ll call that No. 1

“No. 2, it’s an important fight to make for both of their legacies,” White added. “If you’re Conor, you want to avenge that loss to Khabib. If you’re Khabib, you want to beat him twice to prove that… you know?”

While White trailed off before explaining why Nurmagomedov needs to fight McGregor for a second time, it is interesting to note that the unbeaten Russian has never fought the same opponent twice. As such, it would certainly be interesting to see what one of his opponents—such as McGregor—can do the second time around.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor should fight again before all is said and done?