Dana White discusses the UFC’s new code of conduct policy on gambling: “It should never happen. It doesn’t look good”

Dana White is discussing the UFC’s new code of conduct policy on gambling.

The amended UFC policy regarding gambling makes it clear that UFC fighters are not allowed to make wagers on themselves. The company memo was distributed to both UFC athletes and their respective teams.

The full amendment made to the “UFC Athlete Code of Conduct” entitled “Wagering” reads as follows:

“Athletes are prohibited from placing any wagers (directly or through a third party) on any UFC match, including placing any wagers on themselves. In most states with legalized sports betting, wagering by an athlete (directly or through a third party) on any MMA match put on by a promoter with which they are affiliated is illegal and may result in criminal sanction. Athletes should also be aware that in most states these same prohibitions apply to some or all of (i) relatives living in the same household as an athlete, (ii) an athlete’s coaches, managers, handlers, athletic trainers, medical professionals and staff, and (iii) any other person with access to non-public information regarding participants in any MMA match. An athlete that becomes aware or has knowledge of any wagering in violation of these restrictions must immediately notify UFC of such incident in accordance with this UFC Athlete Conduct Policy.”

Speaking to reporters after UFC 280 on Saturday, October 22nd, in Abu Dhabi, White had this to say about the policy change (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Gambling is opening up everywhere in every state. People who regulate gambling don’t think it’s a good idea for fighters to be betting on themselves – and I agree. … It just shouldn’t happen. It should never happen. It doesn’t look good – more optics than anything.”

It should be noted that the policy does not prohibit fighters from sponsorship deals with sports books. Several gambling websites pay athletes to post their predictions on social media to draw in new users to their books.

