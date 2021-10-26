Dagestani MMA fighter scores a five-second KO after opponent fakes glove touch (Video)

Dagestani MMA fighter Umakhan Ibragimov made quick work at the office over the weekend.

On the first-ever British Fighting Championship last Saturday in Middlesbrough, England, Ibragimov was set for his fifth professional fight as he fought Ben Doster, who was making his pro debut. The fight was serving as the co-main event of the event.

When the bell rang, both men had their gloves out like they were going to touch. However, at the last second, Doster pulled his back and kicked Ibragimov’s leg. Immediately after, the Dagestani fighter threw a head kick that KO’d Doster. The official time of the fight was five seconds.

Many MMA fans have since called it karma on Doster’s part for faking the glove touch. It is an unfortunate circumstance for the Englishman as he went viral for being knocked out so quickly, but this was his own doing, as had he touched gloves, the two would’ve circled and perhaps Ibragimov doesn’t throw the head kick.

However, you do have to praise Ibragimov for throwing the kick and landing it perfectly. He didn’t get mad by Doster faking the glove touch. Instead, he continued to fight his fight and now has a viral KO. After this, perhaps he gets a big opportunity next time out as promotions look to build off the hype of the KO artist from Dagestan.

With the win, Umakhan Ibragimov is now 4-1 in MMA. He made his pro debut in April of 2018 winning by KO before losing by submission in his second fight. He has since rallied off three straight first-round KOs. All four of his wins are by KO in the first, while all of his fights haven’t reached the second round yet.

What do you make of this five-second KO by Umakhan Ibragimov over Ben Doster? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!