Cory Sandhagen: It will be “a bummer” if TJ Dillashaw gets immediate title shot

Cory Sandhagen says it will be “a bummer” if TJ Dillashaw is granted an immediate opportunity to reclaim the UFC bantamweight title.

Dillashaw ruled over the bantamweight division for several years, but was stripped of his title after testing positive for EPO, an injectable-only performance enhancing drug. After being stripped and admitting his mistake, Dillashaw was suspended for two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. As his suspension nears its conclusion, he’s campaigned for the immediate opportunity to reclaim his title.

Sandhagen, who has been working hard to earn his own crack at the bantamweight strap, is hoping that’s not the way things shake out.

He’s currently booked for a fight with former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, and is optimistic a win will be enough to propel him into a title fight of his own.

“I think it’s got to be a title shot, if it makes sense in my head,” Sandhagen told SCMP MMA recently. “That’s why I took the fight more than anything. I think if I beat Frankie and I keep myself busy, and I don’t play this game of ‘Oh I’m the number two guy so I deserve it after that.’ I’m not going to play that game with the UFC.

“I wanted to stay busy, I wanted a big name, I wanted someone that is good, and Edgar’s it,” Sandhagen added. “I think TJ definitely needs a win over one of these top guys too, before he comes back and fights for a belt.

“I heard him say he’s playing the ‘financially secure’ card, and [saying] ‘I’ll wait for a title shot,’ this and that. We’ve been putting in work while you’ve been gone. So that would kind of be a bummer if they just gave [the title shot] to him.”

Do you think TJ Dillashaw deserves an immediate title shot, or are you with Cory Sandhagen on this one?