Conor McGregor reveals he has four fights left on UFC deal and wants to fight it out in the “first quarter of 2021”

Conor McGregor could soon be entering free agency.

McGregor, who is the biggest star in MMA’s history and is known for being in the UFC, has revealed he has four fights left on his contract and wants to fight that out this year. Not only does he want four fights in 2021, but the Irishman says he wants four fights in the first quarter of the year.

“I’ve got four fights left on this contract with the UFC,” McGregor said to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. “I’d do it in the first quarter of 2021 if they give me the dates.”

If McGregor enters free agency, it would be a surprise if he left the UFC. However, it would give him an option to pursue a boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao. If the Irishman is a free agent, he wouldn’t need the UFC’s permission, nor would he have to give the Las Vegas-based promotion a cut of his fight purse as he did for the Floyd Mayweather bout.

Not only does Conor McGregor want to fight out his contract in the first quarter of 2021, but he also says he wants seven fights in the next 18 months. After Dustin Poirier, it is uncertain who he would fight, but would have options in Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, or Michael Chandler among others.

“The truth is the fight game will never get rid of me,” McGregor said. “Conor McGregor will be here until the day I go out. So that’s it. If they line me up, I’ll get about seven fights in the next year and a half. That’s what I want.”

Regardless, it is good to see that Conor McGregor wants to be active after only fighting inside the Octagon twice since he beat Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

Do you think Conor McGregor will fight seven times in 18 months as he says?