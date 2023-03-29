Conor McGregor responds to Carl Froch’s offer to fight him in MMA: “Get this signed up, lad”

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is seemingly down to fight Carl Froch.

‘The Notorious’ is currently preparing for his return to the cage. The former champion has been out of action since his infamous leg break against Dustin Poirier in their July 2021 trilogy fight. Nearly two years on from that injury, McGregor is closing in on a return.

Granted, he doesn’t have a return date, but the Irishman does have an opponent. McGregor is expected to face former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler later this year, with the two even coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

In the event that the lightweight matchup falls through, Conor McGregor seemingly has another option. During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Carl Froch responded to fan questions about boxing Jake Paul. However, the former boxing champion pivoted the conversation to McGregor.

There, the former boxer stated that he could likely hold his own against the Irishman in the cage. Froch opined:

“Neither of them can box, can they? … I’m too big and too strong for both of them. Jake Paul, I’d only need one arm for Jake Paul. Conor McGregor might give me a few small problems, but he’s too small. I wouldn’t train much for either of them.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“If I’m fighting Conor McGregor in the cage, I’d train harder, because I’d fight Conor McGregor in the cage. I could be getting myself in trouble here or into a position I can’t wiggle out of, but I think I’d take him on in the cage. Is that ridiculous? … He’s too small.”

Conor McGregor responds to Carl Froch’s comments

It doesn’t seem that Conor McGregor is too worried about facing Carl Froch in the octagon. ‘The Cobra’ has been retired since a 2014 knockout win over George Groves, but still somehow feels that he could compete with ‘The Notorious’ in the cage.

On Twitter, the Irishman called the former boxing champion’s bluff. McGregor told Eddie Hearn, one of Britain’s biggest promoters, to book the matchup.

“@EddieHearn , get this signed up lad.”

What do you make of this back and forth? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Carl Froch? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!