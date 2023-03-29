Paddy Pimblett hits back at critics who believe he’s benefitted from UFC bias: “I’m just a fighter on his roster”

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett has hit back at those who believe he’s received preferential treatment from the promotion.

‘The Baddy’ has been out of action since UFC 282 in December. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view, Pimblett faced Jared Gordon. The bout was expected to be another stepping stone for the British star who entered the fight a massive betting favorite.

Instead, the Scouser got a lot more than he expected on that night. Gordon controlled long sections of the bout but was unable to secure the victory. Instead, Pimblett wound up earning the win by a controversial unanimous decision. Following the contest, many, including Gordon, took to social media stating ‘Flash’ deserved the judges’ nod.

Three months on from that fight it seems the two lightweights are gearing up for a rematch. Pimblett suffered an ankle injury in the bout and recently underwent surgery. After surgery, he released a video calling out Gordon, to which the latter responded.

Nonetheless, even if Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon without controversy, it won’t do much to quell critics. Since joining the promotion, the British star has been the target of critics who believe that he’s receiving biased treatment from the UFC. A controversial decision just four fights into his stint likely didn’t help matters.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the lightweight prospect responded to those critics. Pimblett stated that he’s not friends with Dana White and that he’s treated just like any other fighter on the UFC roster.

Paddy Pimblett hits back at critics

“People try to say, ‘Oh, it’s because he’s Dana’s boy,'” Paddy Pimblett said. “How am I Dana’s boy? He came on my podcast. I’m not his boy. I’m just a fighter on his roster. People say he influences judges. He can’t.” (h/t Bleacher Report)

“That’s got nothing to do with it. I thought I won. A lot of people in the crowd thought I won. When I’ve spoken to people, a lot have shared that with the commentary and stuff, people thought that Jared Gordon won. But then, when they watched it back without the commentary on, they thought I won.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Paddy Pimblett? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!