Conor McGregor appears in court over assault case, proceedings adjourned until November 1

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor appeared in a Dublin court on Friday to face the assault charge stemming from a pub incident earlier this year. Last week, McGregor was served with a summons to appear in court over the charge.

According to a report from the Irish Independent, McGregor’s stay in court lasted just a few minutes and by the request of his legal team, the proceedings were adjourned until November 1. Conor McGregor will now have just over three weeks to decide whether he would like to plea or have a trial if he chooses to contest his assault charge, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a fine, or potentially both.

MMA Fighting released a video of McGregor walking in, then out of the courthouse in Ireland on Friday, but there was no statement given or questions answered by McGregor in the short clip.

With his case still ongoing and no resolution happening until at least November 1, McGregor’s return to the UFC is still unknown. “The Notorious” was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 229 in October of 2018, where he fell to undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by fourth-round submission. With the anniversary of their memorable fight recently passing, McGregor took to social media to reflect and call out his former opponent.

Most recently, McGregor has heard his name called out by several opponents, but one former opponent of his, Max Holloway, stated this week that he’s not interested in a rematch with the Irish superstar.

During an event hosted by Dominance MMA, Justin Gaethje told McGregor to “go away or fight“, as “The Highlight” continues to call out the former champion. There have also been rumors that McGregor could possibly face former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar when he makes his return to the UFC, but Edgar told the media this week that the ball was in McGregor’s court, and if he wants to make that fight happen, he could.

Any fight news for Conor McGregor is likely to be put on hold until his pending court case has been resolved.