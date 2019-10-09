Frankie Edgar on Conor McGregor fight: ‘He can make the call’

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor recently expressed interest in a fight with former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. While Edgar plans to drop down to the bantamweight division, he has said that he’d be willing to delay those plans to fight McGregor in a heavier division.

Edgar reaffirmed that feeling at Tuesday’s Dominance MMA Media Day. That being said, it doesn’t sound like he plans to wait around while McGregor deliberates.

“I told him I want to fight him,” Edgar said (via ESPN). “I told the UFC I want to fight him. But honestly, I don’t think the UFC wants that fight. I don’t know whether they don’t want it because they don’t want him to lose to me or they don’t think they can build it. I don’t know what it is. But ultimately, I think it’s up to him. I think if he forces it, it could happen. The ball is in his court.

“He can make the call. Conor, if you want to do this, let’s do it, baby.”

Frankie Edgar continued, sharing his belief that a fight might help McGregor move past his recent troubles outside the cage.

“It’s a great fight. He’s coming off a couple losses, really. He needs a win. Listen, I felt like all the s— he’s [dealing with], throwing the phone, hitting [the] dude. He’s gotten a lot of bad press. Come in and fight me, I’m not gonna talk no junk. Get a clean bill of health after me. Maybe it’ll bring up his morale in a sense. Maybe that’s what he’s thinking, I don’t know. No matter what it’s gonna be a great fight. He’s f—in’ gonna sell it. I’m not gonna let him talk too much s—. I’ve gotta say something back. We’ll get it going.”

Does a fight between Edgar and McGregor interest you? Who do you think would win?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/9/2019.