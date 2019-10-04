Conor McGregor facing assault charge for pub incident, court date set

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor Mcgregor has been served with a summons to appear before Dublin District Court on October 11 over an incident that occurred in an Irish pub earlier this year.

The Independent.ie was first to report this news.

According to The Independent’s report, McGregor faces a single assault charge under Section Two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The charge carries a maximum of six months in prison, a fine of €1,500, or both, if he is convicted.

TMZ released footage of the incident back in August and shortly after it was released, the reported victim spoke to the Irish Daily Star stating: “I can take a punch.”

The incident allegedly occurred after the victim turned down a drink of McGregor’s Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey.

Following the release of the footage, Conor McGregor spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN. In this interview, he addressed the incident and admitted he was in the wrong.

“That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having to end the way it did,” McGregor said. “I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. Still, that doesn’t even matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me.”

Conor McGregor has not competed since his October 2018 loss to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who defeated him by fourth-round submission. There have been rumors that McGregor could return in early 2020, and he has fielded callouts from several fighters including Dustin Poirier and Frankie Edgar.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/4/2019.