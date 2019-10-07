Conor McGregor takes a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov one year after UFC 229

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has taken a shot at his UFC 229 opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, one year after their iconic Lightweight Championship clash in Las Vegas.

McGregor, who hasn’t fought since that infamous night at T-Mobile Arena, has been heavily linked with a return to the Octagon ever since he was defeated by The Eagle via fourth round submission.

Meanwhile, Khabib has gone on to successfully defend his championship against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi, with the expectation being that he will fight either Tony Ferguson or Georges St-Pierre in his next outing.

However, as we’ve come to learn over the course of his mixed martial arts career, counting out the Irishman isn’t necessarily the smartest idea.

Check out Conor’s latest jab at Khabib below:

“Fuck an 8 count let’s dance baby #1yearago #moscow #shitinthebus #runningandshittingatthesametime“ – Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

The fact that Conor McGregor took it upon himself to throw the hashtag ‘Moscow’ into the mix seems to imply that he is more than willing to step up and take on the unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov in his own backyard.

McGregor has had his fair share of demons outside of MMA, but to counteract that, he’s also found success in other ventures such as the August McGregor line or Proper Twelve whiskey brand.

Conor’s legions of fans would always love to see him return to the cage for at least one more scrap, but others question whether or not he really has anything left to prove. There is clearly a burning desire within him to exact revenge on Khabib from UFC 229, but even with that being the case, the ‘high risk high reward’ nature of a potential rematch has continued to cause a lot of debate on both sides of the argument regarding what the former featherweight & lightweight king will do next.

At this moment, one of the only facts that fans know to be true is that Conor McGregor isn’t going to let up anytime soon.