UFC Tampa weigh-in results: Main event official as Jedrzejczyk and Waterson make weight

Despite all the rumblings earlier this week that former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk would have difficulty making weight for her scheduled fight against Michelle Waterson, UFC Tampa’s main event is a go.

There had been some fight week drama when a report stated that the main event was in danger after Jedrzejczyk alerted the UFC she may not make the strawweight limit of 116 pounds, but then took it upon herself to answer questions from the media all week about her weight cut. The former champion told the media not to worry about the weight cut drama and on Friday morning she showed why she had no concerns, as she hit her mark when she stepped up to the scale for the official weigh-ins.

Michelle Waterson had been in wait mode to see if Jedrzejczyk would make the weight and put the pressure on as she turned down other opponents reportedly offered to her earlier this week, and refused a catchweight fight with the former champion.

Also included on the UFC Tampa card are the likes of Kron Gracie, Cub Swanson, Niko Price, Mackenzie Dern, Eryk Anders, and more on this 14-fight card. UFC Tampa will take place on ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 5 p.m EST and the main card beginning at 8 p.m. EST, video of the official weigh-ins come courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC Tampa Main Card| 8 p.m EST on ESPN+

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115.5) vs Michelle Waterson (115)

Cub Swanson (146) vs Kron Gracie (145.5)

Niko Price (170) vs James Vick (170.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Amanda Ribas (115)

Luis Pena (154.5) vs Matt Frevola (154)

Eryk Anders (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)

UFC Tampa Prelims | 5 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Devin Clark (205.5) vs Ryan Spann (205)

Mike Davis (155.5) vs Thomas Gifford (155)

Max Griffin (169.5) vs Alex Morono (170)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125.5) vs Tim Elliott (125.5)

Marlon Vera (135) vs Andrew Ewell (135)

Miguel Baeza (170) vs Hector Aldana (170)

Marvin Vettori (185) vs Andrew Sanchez (184)

JJ Aldrich (125) vs Lauren Mueller (125.5)

Now that the official weigh-ins are over, who do you have winning between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa? Here’s who other professional fighters are picking.

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 10/11/2019