Conor McGregor and his team ‘vehemently deny’ sexual assault allegations

Conor McGregor and his manager Audie Attar are firmly denying the sexual assault allegations made against the Irish star.

The New York Times has come out twice this year indicating that the former two division UFC champion has been accused of sexual assault. In both reports, McGregor’s spokesperson denied the claims.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist for the fighter said in a statement emailed to the New York Times. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

McGregor has never been charged or arrested for either sexual assaults.

“He vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing,” Attar said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “We vehemently deny it, and he does as well. At the end of the day we know who he is, he knows who he is, and we know what the truth is.”

Attar goes on to say that McGregor is a person who owns up to his mistakes and this is not something he has done.

Conor McGregor has been in the news for the wrong reasons throughout the year and was recently convicted of assault over the now infamous bar incident. He paid a fine of 1000 euros and avoided jail time. He also was in court for his fighter-bus attack in Brooklyn and was also in trouble for smashing a fan’s phone in Miami.

Currently, the Irishman does not have a fight booked. But, Attar says an announcement is imminent, which John Kavanagh said earlier in the week.

“We’ve both agreed on a date and we’ve agreed on opponents,” Attar said. “A deal is imminent. I don’t see anything getting in the way barring some unforeseen circumstances. I think both parties want to get it done, I think it’s in the best in interest of everyone involved.”

McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon on Jan. 18 and the front runner to be his opponent is Donald Cerrone.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/4/2019.