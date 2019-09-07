Colby Covington slams Kamaru Usman for lying about wanting to fight

“Bitch, you don’t want to fight. Saying dumb shit like this is why they call you Marty FakeNewsman,” Colby Covington responded.

The two generally do not like each other and have had a rivalry for a long time. This is also not the first time Covington have accused Usman of not accepting a fight.

“First off, let’s start off, Jason. Do you really f**king believe he had to get surgery and he needs all this f**king time?” Colby Covington said on BJPENN.com Radio. “This is the same tactics [Tyron] Woodley did. ‘Oh, my shoulder. Oh, I could fight Nate Diaz. I could fight a GSP. I’ll fight anybody, but I can’t fight Colby. I need time. I need to be healthy.’ He’s doing the same s**t. He is asking for guys that aren’t even ranked in the f**king top 10. He’s asking for money fights, but he’ll fight anybody else except me. Except, if he’s fighting me he needs this long training camp and this and that.

“Dude, he’s f**king fake news,” Colby Covington continued. “That’s why he’s Marty FakeNewsman. He never got surgery. That’s the spoiler. I’m the king of spoilers. Spoiler alert. Kamaru Usman did not get surgery. It’s a fake injury. A fake excuse. He’s just trying to delay the inevitable. He knows what’s coming. He knows what’s in front of him now.”

The rivalry has been built up for a while and both have accused each other of not accepting the fight. Yet, both have called for the fight to happen at UFC 244, so what the hold up is unknown.

Do you think Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington happens? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/6/2019.