Colby Covington says he would verbally submit Dustin Poirier: “It wouldn’t be competitive”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington says he would verbally submit Dustin Poirier in a fight, suggesting “it wouldn’t be competitive.”

Covington and Poirier are former teammates at American Top Team who are now heated rivals. Poirier is one of the best lightweights in the world, while Covington has established himself as a welterweight contender, so a fight on paper doesn’t seem like one that would happen anytime soon. But “The Diamond” has mentioned in the past that he would be interested in moving up to 170lbs, and if that’s the case, then Covington would welcome it.

Speaking to MMA reporter James Lynch, Covington was asked how he believes a potential welterweight fight against Poirier would go, and “Chaos” believes he would destroy him.

“I just see me giving him a wedgie in the Octagon and just slapping him all around the Octagon, throwing him from one side of the cage to the other until he quits. It would probably be a verbal submission. He’d probably tap out and be the first fighter in a high-profile fight to tap out from being absolutely annihilated. It wouldn’t be competitive, and deep down inside he knows that. But he talked reckless before and I just want to keep him accountable for his words. I’m a man of my word. I don’t just talk the talk, I want the walk. I want to see the same out of these other people who are talking reckless,” Covington said.

Poirier is currently connected to a money fight against UFC superstar Nate Diaz, while Covington next takes on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. It’s possible that Poirier could fight Diaz at welterweight, and if he wins that fight and Covington beats Usman, who knows, maybe this is a grudge match we will actually see.

How do you think a UFC welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier would go?