Colby Covington opens as big betting favorite in UFC 272 fight with Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington has opened as a big betting favorite over Jorge Masvidal ahead of their UFC 272 main event.

It was announced earlier this week that Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally settle their rivalry at UFC 272 when the two meet in an enticing Las Vegas main event. The pair have been circling one another for a while now and it appears as if their collision will indeed take place in Sin City this March.

Fight fans around the world will have differing views on how this is going to go down but according to the bookmakers, Covington is the one who heads into the contest with the advantage.

UFC 272 Main Event

Colby Covington (-300)

Jorge Masvidal (+250)

The wrestling prowess of Colby Covington is almost certainly going to be what is giving him the edge over Masvidal for the bookies and it’s an understandable theory to have. After all, Covington has taken Kamaru Usman to the edge on two separate occasions, which is more than can be said for Masvidal who was thoroughly beaten by “The Nigerian Nightmare” twice.

Of course, logic tends to go out of the window when we’re talking about a rivalry this personal.

Masvidal and Covington were both close friends back in the day when they used to train together, to the point where they were regularly photographed with one another. Alas, a lot can happen in just a few years in mixed martial arts, with Covington opting to put his persona ahead of the friendship he’d built up with “Gamebred”.

Who do you personally think should be the betting favorite heading into the UFC 272 main event – Jorge Masvidal or Colby Covington? Do you think “Chaos” would earn another title shot if he manages to beat Masvidal convincingly? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!