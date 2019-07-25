CM Punk still training, open to another fight

Former WWE star CM Punk has now fought twice in the UFC’s Octagon, first losing by submission to Mickey Gall, then losing a lopsided decision to Mike Jackson. Despite these tough losses, however, the gritty pro veteran is still open to getting back on the horse and competing in the Octagon again.

Punk, who still trains alongside UFC stars at Roufusport every day, discussed his future in the sport in a recent interview with ESPN.

“I don’t even know what I’m gonna do. I love the s— out of it, so I still do it,” he said.

While Punk doesn’t know what the future holds, he says he still hasn’t officially been released by the UFC.

“I think I’m just kind of floating right now,” he said. “But have I been offered anything [in terms of fights]? No, I haven’t. Every time somebody calls me, though, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is it, I’m cut.’ I think I’ve come to terms with it. I’d be like, ‘All right.’

“There’s people out there that will read this interview and for some reason complete strangers will get furious about what’s going on in other people’s lives. I don’t pretend to say what’s fair and what’s right. I just roll with the situation I’m in. If I was gonna fight again, should it be in the UFC? Probably not. But again, I’m not gonna … be like, ‘Hey, you should cut me.’ It’ll happen or it won’t happen. I’m not worried about it.”

While CM Punk has not fought in some time, he has kept busy in the MMA industry, working as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC). He believes its possible his remaining involvement in the sport will be confined to commentary and analysis roles.

“Yeah, maybe. It definitely feels like that,” Punk said. “There’s a gray area, obviously. Man, I would love to get a W, but I’m f—ing old. Training camps aren’t easy when you’re old and you have as many miles on your body as I do. I break everything down into, ‘Do I love this? No, I don’t love it? Then I’m not gonna do it anymore.’ And training and CFFC are things that I very much love to do, so I’m gonna continue to do them.”

What do you think the future holds for CM Punk?

