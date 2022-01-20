Ciryl Gane believes Jon Jones will be next if he beats Francis Ngannou at UFC 270: “The fans are already waiting for this fight”

Ciryl Gane believes his first heavyweight title defense will be against Jon Jones.

Gane is the current interim heavyweight champion and set to face Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 270 in a highly-anticipated bout. The two are former training partners but they do not like one another. The stakes are already high for this fight. But, only adding to it is the fact the winner will likely face Jones next.

Should Gane get his hand raised in Anaheim, which he’s confident he will do, he believes a fight against Jones is a massive scrap. He says the two of them are very similar so he says he knows the fans want to see it happen.

“If I win, Jon Jones would be a good matchup,” Gane said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The fans are already waiting for this fight. People on social media have already been talking about it. He’s well-rounded and wants to jump in my division and I’m well-rounded, too. This is a good matchup for the fans. Already, the people are talking about it. If I win against Francis, this is the next fight.”

Ciryl Gane certainly has a point that a fight between him and Jon Jones would be big. Should the Frenchman beat Ngannou, it would only get bigger as many would want to see if Jones can dethrone Gane and become a two-weight champion.

However, it’s uncertain if Jones will even move up to heavyweight. He has talked about the move for two years now and nothing, but perhaps he finally is ready to make the jump after Saturday night.

Should the fight happen next, Gane also hopes it takes place in Paris, France.

“I hope so. My fans have been waiting for that, and they were disappointed this fight against Francis isn’t there… One day, I want to bring this to Paris,” Gane concluded.

