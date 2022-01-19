Nate Diaz sends a message to UFC as he continues to angle for Dustin Poirier fight: “Quit slowing down the real fight game”

Nate Diaz has made it clear he wants to fight Dustin Poirier next.

Diaz and Poirier were originally scheduled to fight back at UFC 230 in 2018. However, the bout never came to fruition and both men blamed the other for pulling out first. Since then, they have taken more shots at one another as they continue to try and push for the fight.

Despite their effort, for whatever reason, the UFC has not made the fight and now the Stockton native took to social media to plead his case for the scrap one more time.

@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this fucker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time pic.twitter.com/6LTkbw9Fs0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2022

A fight between Diaz and Poirier would be massive and at this time, it’s the fight both men want. It certainly makes sense for it to happen, and Poirier recently said he agreed to the fight on relative short notice.

“Honestly – another thing that kinda got that flame going is a couple of days ago, I got a phone call – but I can’t talk about it,” Poirier said about Diaz to Teddy Atlas. “It’s a very short notice thing. Something I would hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice, but, we’ll see what happens, man. I don’t want to give too much ‘cause I don’t know what I can say. No contract has been signed yet, but if this goes go through, I’m gonna take it. I said yes, now we’re waiting on him.”

Nate Diaz has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. It was his first fight since he lost to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt at UFC 244 which was just months after his return against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, which he won by decision.

