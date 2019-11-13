Chuck Liddell confident he could beat Mike Tyson in a street fight

If Chuck Liddell ever finds himself trading punches with Mike Tyson in a parking lot or alleyway, he’s confident he would come out on top.

While the former UFC light heavyweight champ acknowledges the boxing legend would have a puncher’s chance, he believes a street fight would be his to win.

“In a street fight, I’d win,” Liddell told Ed Mylett (via MMA Mania). “I mean, he’s got a puncher’s chance. He’s got a chance to catch me coming in. But other than that, it’s over.”

Chuck Liddell last competed in late 2018, when he took on his arch rival Tito Ortiz under the Golden Boy MMA banner. Despite winning his first two fights with Ortiz in decisive fashion, he was no match for “The Hunting Beach Bad Boy” at the time of their third meeting, and was ultimately knocked out cold in the first round. His next most recent fight occurred all the way back in 2010, when he was knocked out by Rich Franklin. This loss was preceded three more recent stoppages at the hands of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Rashad Evans, and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Mike Tyson has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride. That loss was preceded by another setback against Danny Williams. His last win occurred in 2003, when he knocked out Clifford Etienne.

Today, Tyson is 53. Liddell, on the other hand, is 49. While Tyson is decisively retired, Liddell has yet to make his latest retirement official. That being said, it seems increasingly unlikely that any athletic commission would license him to fight. If it does happen, it will certainly be against the wishes of Liddell’s friend and former manager, UFC President Dana White.

“Chuck Liddell is 50-years-old and should not be fighting,” White told TMZ recently. “And he’s a grown man and can do whatever he wants to do, but let me tell you what. The commission who sanctions that fight… wow.”

Who do you think would win a street fight between Chuck Liddell and Mike Tyson?

