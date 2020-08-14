Chris Weidman responds to callouts from Marvin Vettori

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has responded to a procession of Twitter callouts from Italian contender Marvin Vettori.

Vettori has been calling Weidman out with great enthusiasm this week, after Weidman rebounded from a string of losses with a decision in over Omari Akhmedov last weekend.

Weidman looked horrible tonight. He’s a former champion let me whip his boring ass next.

Guarantee you he will hide like all the other guys.

Me against @chrisweidman needs to happen. @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 9, 2020

I swear I’ll have weidman begging me for air by the 2nd.

Let’s book this! @ufc @Mickmaynard2 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 9, 2020

Hei Chris how are you? Just checking on you making sure you still wanna be relevant in this division.

See you soon Christina 🤩 @chrisweidman — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 14, 2020

It took some time, but Weidman has finally responded to these callouts from Vettori, and he doesn’t seem to be all that interested in a prospective showdown with the Italian.

Yo, Dork hop off my nuts and get a win over someone in the top 15 for 1st time in ur life! I have been beating guys in the top 15 for ten years straight. Relevant😂?There’s a reason you are calling me out.. I’ll fight again when I’m ready too.. And btw you aren’t that good 😂 ✌️ https://t.co/NsgVXPSDP7 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 14, 2020

Does a fight between Chris Weidman and Marvin Vettori interest you?