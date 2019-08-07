Chris Weidman found latest Luke Rockhold KO ‘bittersweet’

Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold — both former UFC middleweight champs who have sought greener pastures at light heavyweight — have a lot of history.

The pair first fought in 2015, with Rockhold handing Weidman his first loss, and have been scheduled to rematch several times since then.

More recently, Rockhold has experienced a number of tough knockout losses, including a drubbing at the hands of Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Weidman gave his take on Rockhold’s loss to Blachowicz. He called it bittersweet, and claims it made him question his desire for a rematch with Rockhold.

“To be honest it was a little bittersweet,” Weidman said (via MMA Junkie). “I never like to see anybody get hurt even though me and Luke have had a lot of issues back and forth for a long time, and that’s the one guy I really wanted to get a fight with him and get that one back. Your first loss always seems to hit home the most, so that’s the one I wanted back.

“It’s kind of bittersweet to see him go out there (because) I didn’t think he looked good,” Weidman said. “I thought he was slow, tired and to see him get knocked out like that again, he’s been off for so long already. I was supposed to fight him back in November and he pulled out and then he was off until just recently so I don’t know what’s up for him next but one part of me is like, ‘I want to be the guy that’s in there with him,’ but now the other part of me is like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to be around much longer and whether he’s going to retire or not.’”

Do you think we’ll ever see Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold rematch?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/7/2019.