Charles Oliveira claps back after Justin Gaethje suggests the lightweight division became a “laughing stock” at UFC 262

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has hit back at Justin Gaethje for claiming his title win made the division a “laughing stock” earlier this year.

While Oliveira may have won the title fair and square against Michael Chandler at UFC 262, many felt as if it wasn’t a legitimate undisputed championship fight due to the absence of Dustin Poirier. Gaethje has made it crystal clear in the last few months that he didn’t really understand the booking, and after taking another shot at Oliveira, “Do Bronx” has decided to fire back.

“What I have to say to Gaethje is do your job, win your fights and get your opportunity, just like I did and make it happen,” Oliveira responded. “I’m going to be here with my belt. When you get nine straight wins you may complain with Dana. Nine months ago, I was top seven, asking for an opportunity against a top-five contender. Ten days before UFC 256, Ferguson’s opponent got hurt and I was in shape ready to accept the UFC invitation.

“After completely dominating Ferguson, I conquered my title shot,” Oliveira continued. “I did 28 fights in the UFC in the last 11 years, I was coming from eight consecutive wins, I have the bonus record of UFC, I beat the record of submissions of Royce Gracie and Demian Maia in the organization. If I didn’t have the right to fight for the belt, who should have? If I’m the champion today, it is because I fought a lot for that.”

Quotes via Sherdog

