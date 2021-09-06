Mike Perry explains why he regrets beefing with Jake Paul, issues challenge to J’Leon Love

Mike Perry has explained why he regrets having a beef with Jake Paul – whilst simultaneously putting forward a challenge to J’Leon Love.

There are few characters out there as unpredictable as Mike Perry and while many enjoy his antics, others just want to make sure he’s okay and at peace in his life. Whether or not he returns to a UFC cage, in many ways, isn’t even the point.

It’s been well documented that Perry has trained with the aforementioned Jake Paul in the past and after things turned sour, some wondered what the real story was to it all.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Perry spoke first hand about what he experienced.

“I feel I honestly didn’t handle it right,” he said. “Like when Jake posted a video of me saying that we had worked together, even if he was talking trash, or having me talk trash on myself, he was putting me out there on a platform that I didn’t have necessarily.”

“I had seen Jake and his boy J’Leon Love in the club later that week,” Perry continued. “We were at Live, and I walked by, and somebody grabbed me, and it was them. And I was talking to them for a second and me and Jay Leon started poking each other in the nose, and then all these people came over and were like, ‘No, no,’ and were separating us. And I was like, ‘It’s all good, we’re cool.’

“And Jay Leon tweeted about it, said it was a good conversation, but he beat my ass. Well, let’s run it, bro.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

