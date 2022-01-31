Chael Sonnen reveals Henry Cejudo is back in the USADA testing pool: “Cejudo fans out there, be happy, you’re getting your guy back”

Chael Sonnen says Henry Cejudo is back in the USADA testing pool and training twice a day for a comeback.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA), retired from the UFC back in May of 2020 after beating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. The former two-division title holder has repeatedly told the media and Dana White that he wants a shot at Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA).

After several jabs going back and forth in the media between Henry and the UFC boss, White issued a clear message to Cejudo, ‘pick up the phone’ and we can discuss what procedures need to be put in place to un-retire you and get you back in the UFC.

If Henry makes good in his planned journey to get back in the cage, the chances of a match-up with Volkanovski as his first fight back, may be unrealistic.

Chael Sonnen, mixed martial arts analyst, and retired UFC star, taking to YouTube had this to say about the conversation he had with Henry Cejudo concerning his return to the UFC:

“Henry for sure, are you coming back?’ He said: ‘Yes… I’m in the USADA pool, I’m training twice a day, I’m ready to go. I want Volkanovski.'”

To which Sonnen told Cejudo, “I know you want Volkanovski but Volkanovski’s already got an opponent and it’s not you so are you willing to get in there and take on other contenders. I couldn’t get an answer. He for sure was willing to tell me that after he beats Volkanovski, he’s going to stick around and defend the belt for a couple of years. He also told me if he loses to Volkanovski, he’s going to stick around and take on the other contenders then…”

Chael Sonnen concluded by saying:

“So for you Cejudo fans out there, be happy, you’re getting your guy back. Henry will be back.”

