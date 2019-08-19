Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier will never be discussed again following UFC 241

Chael Sonnen believes a third fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is now out of the question.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 17), Cormier and Stipe Miocic collided in a rematch for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 241. While Cormier knocked out Miocic back in July 2018, the Cleveland native got his revenge. Miocic stopped Cormier in the fourth round via TKO to reclaim the heavyweight gold. Miocic became just the second man to defeat Cormier in MMA competition.

One key takeaway that Sonnen has from the conclusion of the bout is that fight fans can rule out seeing Jones vs. Cormier III.

“That fight cost Jon Jones $8 million,” Sonnen said in a video on his YouTube channel. “Put it that way. That’s how much it just changed the future. Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier will never even be discussed again. Let alone happen again. It will never even come up again. The only way you’re gonna get Daniel back, I can all but assure you guys you are gonna get Daniel back, but let me play along. The only way you’re gonna get Daniel back now is Daniel vs. Stipe.”

Sonnen went on to say that he feels that Miocic vs. Cormier III makes more sense than Jones vs. Cormier III at this point.

“One of the things that was important for most of us, if Daniel was to fight Jon again they do it at heavyweight,” Sonnen continued. “They gotta change the weight class. That’s simply just not gonna happen. Now Daniel has a true trilogy fight. A true one. Jon wasn’t really a trilogy fight, don’t forget. Yes it was the third fight, but a trilogy by colloquial is supposed to mean two guys fight, one guy won and the other guy won so now we go and settle it in the best two of three. That’s not what happened.”

Do you think all hope is lost for a third bout between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/19/2019.