Casey O’Neill defends Ronda Rousey following recent criticism from UFC champion Julianna Pena

UFC flyweight star Casey O’Neill has defended Ronda Rousey following recent criticism from Julianna Pena.

There’s a strong argument to be made that without Ronda Rousey, women’s MMA simply would not be where it is today. “Rowdy” came into the UFC and set the place alight with some tremendous performances, firmly establishing herself as one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport.

Alas, we all know how the story ends, as defeats to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes brought an abrupt end to her UFC stint.

Everyone has their own opinion when it comes to how she handled herself after those losses and that includes Julianna Pena, the new queen of the UFC’s bantamweight division. In an interview on The MMA Hour, she insisted that Rousey is now considered to be a “joke” in the MMA world and that she doesn’t expect her to return.

Casey O’Neill, however, has taken exception to such comments on social media.

A joke ? Because she had a few losses and decided to move on with her life ? This isn’t how it should be… we should be supporting each other as females in this sport… you can have an opinion on someone’s skills but this isn’t it. Forever a trailblazer & all she done for females https://t.co/eiSaA8YPAJ — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) April 4, 2022

O’Neill is currently 9-0 in the UFC and much like Rousey, she seems to have taken on a pantomime villain kind of role across her last few fights.

Rousey is currently in the midst of her second run with WWE which saw her taste defeat at WrestleMania 38 last weekend.

Do you agree with Casey O’Neill – is Julianna Pena being too harsh towards Ronda Rousey? What do you think Rousey’s legacy is in mixed martial arts and if she ever decides to return, who do you think she should fight?