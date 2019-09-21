Cain Velasquez discusses his future in MMA, wants to wrestle The Rock

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez discusses his MMA future and reveals that he would love to wrestle against The Rock.

Velasquez (14-3 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since suffering a first round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou this past February in Phoenix.

Since then, the 37-year-old has turned his focus to pro wrestling, where he made an electric debut at August’s Triplemania XXVII event.

Cain Velasquez spoke about his budding wrestling career during a media scrum with MMAFighting.

“I’m enjoying it a lot. You know from the practicing and like learning new things, it’s making my mind work. It’s all pretty fun, and doing the matches as well. It is all light hearted throughout the whole match. Being able to talk with the crowd, and interact with the crowd in between, it is something that I haven’t done in MMA.”

Cain Velasquez was asked how his new venture into pro wrestling could ultimately affect his career.

“Well, as far as right now I can only do one more show with AAA and that is on October 13. That is how it is in my contract with the UFC. So, after that show in October, we will see what happens after that. But, I still love fighting and I definitely love what I am doing now and I’m glad people are just digging it.”

Cain Velasquez, who has had injury problems throughout his illustrious career, also provided an update on his current health status.

“The knee isn’t a hundred percent yet. You know I am still wearing a brace when I am working out and stuff. I think for fighting, it wouldn’t be one hundred percent yet.”

One of Cain’s biggest fights came against Brock Lesnar at UFC 121. Now with both men in the world of pro wrestling, Velasquez was asked if he would be game for a future wrestling match with ‘The Beast’.

“I would consider wrestling Brock, yes. But I think, the best, well not the best, I mean the match in my mind that I would pick out of anybody, would be The Rock. I want to wrestle against The Rock. I think that would be the ultimate match for me.”

Do you think we will ever see Cain Velasquez fight in the UFC again? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 21, 2019