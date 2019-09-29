Holly Holm issues statement after being forced out of UFC 243

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm has released a statement after being forced to pull out of her rematch against Raquel Pennington, which was set for next week’s UFC 243 event in Melbourne, Australia.

Here’s the statement “The Preacher’s Daughter” released, courtesy of her Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2-egv1Jx9L/?igshid=ink9yactf3f8

“I just wanted to say thank you for all the love. Everybody sending positive thoughts for my injury. If you don’t know I have been injured and I cannot fight in Australia. Something that is super heavy on my heart and I’m super bummed out about. To go through a whole training camp and not be able to make it to the fight. And not just for me. This is a training camp for Raquel Pennington as well, my opponent who I have a lot of respect for. I don’t know the scientific terms, but the tendon that attaches my hamstring to my bone, I tore 30 percent of it last week in training. The good news is I don’t need surgery, but one week’s time is just not enough time for me to be ready to fight. So I’ll be rehabbing it and be back at it soon and I’ll let you guys know when the fight is rescheduled. Thanks again for all the love.”

Holm last fought at UFC 239 in July, when she suffered a devastating knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in her bid to regain the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. Holm is known for one of the greatest upsets in UFC history, when she knocked out Ronda Rousey with a head kick at UFC 193 in 2015.

Holm and Pennington previously met at UFC 184 in 2015, with Holm edging out a split decision. There’s no indication yet if the UFC will re-book the rematch once Holm is ready, but it seems like that’s what Holm wants.

Once she heals from her injury, do the you think Holly Holm has what it takes to become a champion in the UFC again one day?