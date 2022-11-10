Bus carrying Israel Adesanya involved in minor accident before UFC 281 press conference

The bus driving Israel Adesanya to the UFC 281 press conference was involved in a minor accident.

According to the Brazilian outlet AGFight, the bus hit a fire hydrant en route to Madison Square Garden for the press conference. Although the bus was damaged in the accident, no one on the bus sustained injuries, according to the report. Along with Adesanya, it is reported that Alexander Volkanovski was also on the bus with Adesanya.

The good news is that no one was hurt and the fight between Adesanya and Pereira will remain on. This is a massive fight for both men’s legacies given they fought twice in kickboxing but this time around, Adesanya is confident he will finish the Brazilian.

“I honestly think within the first five minutes, within the first round, even within the first three minutes, with the pace we’re gonna (bring), I think it’s gonna be a high pace. He’s not gonna be able to keep that high pace,” Adesanya said to The AllStar. “In the first round, you’re gonna see him start to fold. He’s not gonna be able to keep that high pace. I know the kinda pace I can (bring). He’s not gonna last. If this fight has to go, each round, until someone falls, trust me, I know who’s gonna stand. I know who’s gonna be left standing.”

Alex Pereira is also confident he will finish the fight and KO Adesanya again which only adds to the excitement of their title fight.

Israel Adesanya is coming off decision win over Jared Cannonier to defend his title for the fifth time. Prior to that, he beat Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori by decision to return to the win column. His lone loss in his MMA career is a decision loss to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title.

Do you think Israel Adesanya will beat Alex Pereira at UFC 281?

