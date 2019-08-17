Breaking! Two massive fights targeted for UFC 244

The Octagon will return to Madison Square Garden in New York on November 2 for the promotions UFC 244 pay-per-view event.

While no official headliner has been named for the fight card, two massive bouts are apparently in the works for the event.

Earlier this afternoon, former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till tweeted “UFC 244!”. Seconds later he took to Instagram sharing the following post.

Darren Till is coming off a brutal knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal in his most recent Octagon appearance, which occured at March’s UFC event in London.

As for Kelvin Gastelum, the Kings MMA product is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236, in a fight for the promotions interim middleweight title. That bout is considered to be the current front runner for “fight of the year”.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani would later confirm that a middleweight fight between Darren Till and Kelvin Gastelum is being targeted for the UFC 244 fight card.

In addition, hearing they are currently discussing Sterling v Edgar @ 135 for the same card. Preliminary stages. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 17, 2019

In addition to Gastelum vs. Till, Helwani also reported that the promotion is looking to set up a key bantamweight fight between Frankie Edgar and Aljamain Sterling for the November 2 event.

The former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, announced he was moving to bantamweight after falling short in his bid to dethrone current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 240.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling is currently on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238.

The promotion has made two bouts official for UFC 244 thus far.

Johnny Walker will meet Corey Anderson in a key light heavyweight bout, while heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov are set to collide.

What do you think of the two newly announced bouts being targeted for UFC 244?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 17, 2019