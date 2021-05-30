Brandon Moreno knows he can “support the damage” and “be more aggressive” in UFC 263 rematch with Deiveson Figueiredo

It is hard to imagine that June’s UFC 263 flyweight title fight rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno could be any crazier than their first fight.

Figueiredo (20-1-1 MMA) and Moreno (18-5-2 MMA) originally collided at December’s UFC 256 event, where the pair produced a fight for the ages.

The flyweight standouts, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, went to absolute war for twenty-five straight minutes at UFC 256, with both men coming close to earning a finish. In the end, a low blow proved costly for the champ as he was deducted a point that led to a majority draw ruling from the judges in attendance.

After engaging in such a lengthy battle with Figueiredo last winter, Moreno is confident that he has the blueprint to dethrone Deiveson in their second fight on June 12.

“Right now my confidence is very, very high,” Moreno said in a recent interview with MMAFighting. “I need to be smart, I understand he’s powerful, he’s real, he’s a real opponent, he’s a real fighter, that’s why he’s a champion. But my confidence is very high, I know I can make some really good damage in this next fight against him.”

Brandon Moreno was admittedly concerned about Deiveson Figueiredo’s power prior to their first fight, however that is no longer the case ahead of UFC 263 and thus he plans on being more aggressive.

“I can be more aggressive because all my game plan in two weeks was like, be careful, take the time to see the counters, and take care of his power, and that’s it. Right now, I feel his power, I know I can support the damage and I can be more aggressive.”

UFC 263 is headlined by a middleweight title fight rematch featuring Marvin Vettori taking on reigning division champion Israel Adesanya.

