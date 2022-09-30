Bo Nickal confirms interest in a future fight with Khamzat Chimaev: “That’s the fight I want. I hope he’s ready for it”

Bo Nickal is doubling down on his interest in a future fight with Khamzat Chimaev.
It was just last Tuesday, September 27th, that Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract with a 52 second submission win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) at Dana White’s Contender Series 2022: Week 10.
Following Nickal’s impressive win, the 26 year old middleweight fighter told ‘ESPN’ he wanted to meet Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in the Octagon saying:
“I’m ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude (Chimaev), I don’t think he might be the best guy because he can’t even make weight. I feel like that’s a good match-up for me.”
Apparently Nickal is doubling down on his call-out to Chimaev.
In an interview at the Thiccc Boy Studios, with Brendan Schaub on the ‘Food Truck Diaries‘, Bo Nickal spoke about his call out to fight ‘Borz’:
“I want Khamzat. Am I going to get Khamzat next fight? No. He’s fighting for the title soon. At the end of the day I see myself fighting him in a year, two years down the road. That’s happening, that’s the fight I want I hope he’s ready for it.”
Brendan Schaub has labelled Nickal ‘The Great White Hope’ and has nothing but praise for the up and coming Pennsylvanian fighter.
But for now, Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) is scheduled to make his debut fight against Jamie Pickett (13-8 MMA) at UFC 282 on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pickett, will have his work cut out for him, as he’s coming into the cage after suffering back-to-back losses in his past two fights in the UFC, against Denis Tiuliulin (10-6 MMA) at UFC 279 earlier this month and Kyle Daukaus (11-3 MMA) in February of this year.
Will you be watching UFC 282? Do you think Nickal can deput with a dominating win over Pickett? Would you like to see a Khamzat vs Bo match-up in the near future?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM