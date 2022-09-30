Bo Nickal confirms interest in a future fight with Khamzat Chimaev: “That’s the fight I want. I hope he’s ready for it”

Bo Nickal is doubling down on his interest in a future fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

It was just last Tuesday, September 27th, that Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract with a 52 second submission win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) at Dana White’s Contender Series 2022: Week 10.

- Advertisement -

Following Nickal’s impressive win, the 26 year old middleweight fighter told ‘ESPN’ he wanted to meet Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in the Octagon saying:

“I’m ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude (Chimaev), I don’t think he might be the best guy because he can’t even make weight. I feel like that’s a good match-up for me.”

- Advertisement -

Apparently Nickal is doubling down on his call-out to Chimaev.

In an interview at the Thiccc Boy Studios, with Brendan Schaub on the ‘Food Truck Diaries‘, Bo Nickal spoke about his call out to fight ‘Borz’:

“I want Khamzat. Am I going to get Khamzat next fight? No. He’s fighting for the title soon. At the end of the day I see myself fighting him in a year, two years down the road. That’s happening, that’s the fight I want I hope he’s ready for it.”

Brendan Schaub has labelled Nickal ‘The Great White Hope’ and has nothing but praise for the up and coming Pennsylvanian fighter.

- Advertisement -

But for now, Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) is scheduled to make his debut fight against Jamie Pickett (13-8 MMA) at UFC 282 on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pickett, will have his work cut out for him, as he’s coming into the cage after suffering back-to-back losses in his past two fights in the UFC, against Denis Tiuliulin (10-6 MMA) at UFC 279 earlier this month and Kyle Daukaus (11-3 MMA) in February of this year.

Will you be watching UFC 282? Do you think Nickal can deput with a dominating win over Pickett? Would you like to see a Khamzat vs Bo match-up in the near future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -