Beneil Dariush reacts to Islam Makhachev’s title-retaining victory at UFC 284: “Volkanovski just confirmed my beliefs”

Beneil Dariush has explained why he’s feeling as confident as ever following Islam Makhachev’s win over Alexander Volkanovski.

At UFC 284, Islam Makhachev was able to defeat Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision. While it was a close fight, many have accepted that Makhachev was the right winner.

In terms of what’s next for him, nobody really knows. However, with Beneil Dariush taking on Charles Oliviera later this year, that could certainly be seen as a #1 contender showdown.

Dariush has always been someone who is right there, but can never quite ascend to that next level. If he beats Oliveira, he may well get the chance.

As it turns out, Beneil also thinks that Islam’s deficiencies were there for all to see in Perth.

“You start to see holes in their games that might not even be there,” Dariush said. “You’re only seeing these holes because these inhuman men are colliding, these great fighters colliding, so you start to see these things.

“I thought it was a great fight from both perspectives. Volkanovski just confirmed my beliefs because I didn’t really have any tape on him besides the Tsarukyan fight, but Volkanovski was able to confirm my beliefs on what I thought his game was lacking and what exactly I could take advantage of.”

Dariush’s big plan

“I thought they were both great,” Dariush said. “An unstoppable force meets an unmovable object, it felt like that. These are very good fighters. Some might say No. 1 and No. 2. The only reason I don’t say that because I believe I’m the best in the world. So they’re some of the best fighters coming at each other.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you think we will get the chance to see Beneil Dariush vs Islam Makhachev? Who would be the favourite? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!