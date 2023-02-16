Bellator returns to Hawaii in April for double-header events including two title fights

Bellator is set to return to Hawaii for the fourth time in five years this April, as per a report from KHON2.

While the Ultimate Fighting Championship may not have made Hawaii its home, the same can’t be said for Bellator. Over the course of the last few years, the promotion has made a real effort to build a following there.

They also have a whole host of fighters from the region, which is known for producing quality talent in mixed martial arts.

Now, as per the aforementioned report, they’ll go back for a double-header on April 21 and April 22.

In the first of the two events, Bellator 294, Liz Carmouche will defend her flyweight title against Deanna Bennett. Then, at 295 the next night, Raufeon Stots will defend his interim championship against Patchy Mix in the finale of the Bantamweight Grand Prix.

Hawaii’s own Yancy Medeiros gave his thoughts on the return during a TV interview.

“The fights are always special, especially coming in Hawaii. I’ll always thank Bellator every year for making it an annual trip for us, for us to give back.”

Bellator’s big return

“Not just me, but all of the Hawaiian fighters want to give back to everyone. That’s what we look most forward to, representing our islands on our island. That’s the biggest thing about fighting at home. When you talk about home field advantage, it really is an advantage. I’ve been in enemy territory and I know how it feels, and it’s passion. So I can be passionate about it, and the fans give it back to me.”

