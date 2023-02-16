Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shares timeline for his eventual UFC retirement: “I’m not gonna be here in five years”

Israel Adesanya has given an insight into how much longer he plans to be active in mixed martial arts before retiring.

At UFC 287 in April, Israel Adesanya will attempt to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship. He’ll do so by going head to head with Alex Pereira, the man who won the strap from him back at UFC 281 last November.

Despite the TKO defeat, ‘Stylebender’ is still considered by many to be the favourite in the rematch. That may just be wishful thinking but we all know how competitive the first meeting was.

Regardless of whether or not he can beat ‘Poatan’, a lot of fans have already started looking ahead to the future. It makes sense, given that Adesanya is now 33 years of age and will turn 34 in the summer.

According to the man himself, we shouldn’t be expecting to see him beyond the next five years.

“I’ve been in the UFC five years, right? If I’m being honest, I’m not gonna be here in five years,” Adesanya said. “I have other things to do in life.”

Adesanya’s big plan

He continued, “I love this sh*t and I’m f*cking great at it but I never attach myself to this and I’m gonna leave on top. So yeah, that’s the best way I feel like you should leave. But again, I’ve been here five years in the UFC, (snaps fingers) it went like that. We’ll see how long I’m here for but I don’t think it’s gonna be five years.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

UFC 287 will take place in Miami with the co-main event featuring a welterweight collision between Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

UFC 287 will take place in Miami with the co-main event featuring a welterweight collision between Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.